PM Modi gave voice to Himachalis: Nadda on inaugural function of AIIMS Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Himachal Pradesh and said that he has given a number of schemes to Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

"On the occasion of Vijayadashmi today, PM Modi is giving the state not only one but a number of schemes. I welcome him on this day on behalf of everyone here," Nadda said in his address in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur.

His public address came after PM Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur that has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crore.

On the inauguration, Nadda asked if the citizens of Himachal had ever thought of getting an AIIMS in Bilaspur.



"Did the people of Himachal ever think that AIIMS would open in Bilaspur? The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the hospital on October 3, 2017, and today on October 5, 2022, it has been inaugurated," he said.

Further in his address, Nadda asserted that PM Modi has given a "voice" to the people of Himachal and expressed his gratitude for strengthening the state politically.

"PM Modi has given voice to the Himachalis. It is only PM Modi who gave political power to the citizens of the state. We will always remember this. There was no cabinet minister from the state earlier but you gave respect to us and the way you have given a person like me the position of president and the political strength to the people of Himachal, for this I bow down and extend my heartful greetings and welcome him," he said.

Nadda accompanied PM Modi and Union minister Anurag Thakur for the inauguration of AIIMS here in Bilaspur, which is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds and is spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc, Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30-bed AYUSH block.

Besides AIIMS Bilaspur, PM Modi has also inaugurated several developmental projects in the state for the welfare of the citizens. (ANI)

