PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiaries of PMBJP

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday got emotional after interacting with one of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) who got paralysis attack a couple of years ago and is now recovering from the generic medicine provided under the scheme.

Deepa Shah told the Prime Minister that with the help of the scheme she is now able to save Rs 3,000 on medicines by buying from the Janaushadhi Kendras.

The Centre celebrates March 7, 2019, as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' across India, for creating awareness and providing impetus on the use of generic medicines.

Janaushadhi Kendras is considered the biggest retail pharma chain in the world with around 6,200 outlets in 700 districts. This scheme provides a good source of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings. (ANI)