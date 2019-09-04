PM Modi gets nostalgic during 20th India-Russia summit

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a trip down the memory lane during 20th India-Russia Summit at Vladivostok, recalling the summit of November 2001 when he was a part of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's delegation as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"Memories and moments, from 2001 and 2019! While participating in the 20th India-Russia Summit today, my mind also went back to the India-Russia Summit of November 2001 when Atal Ji was PM. That time, I was honoured to be a part of his delegation as Gujarat CM," tweeted Modi.

The Prime Minister is currently on a three-day visit to Russia where he is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on various bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

"I'm honoured to be the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to be coming to Vladivostok. I thank my friend, President Putin for inviting me here. I remember Annual Summit of 2001, first one held in Russia when he was President and I had come with former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee's delegation as Gujarat Chief Minister," quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying in a joint statement. (ANI)