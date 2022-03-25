PM Modi greets CM Yogi Adityanath, UP ministers on taking oath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet who were sworn into office in Lucknow on Friday.

"Hearty congratulation to Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet for taking the oath. In the last 5 years, the journey of state development has achieved several milestones. I am sure that under your leadership, the state will write another new chapter of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of the people," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister was present at the mega oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath and his ministers in Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.



Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to CM Yogi Adityanath and his ministers.

"Congratulations to CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and all the ministers. I am sure that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you will relentlessly work for the development of the state while creating benchmarks of good governance and welfare schemes for the poor," tweeted Shah.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several Union Ministers were present at the grand ceremony in Lucknow. Chief Ministers of the BJP ruled states and party leaders also attended the oath-taking ceremony.



Yogi was sworn in by Governor Anandiben Patel in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance.

A total of 52 ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers took oath today.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. (ANI)