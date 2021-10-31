PM Modi greets Sarbananda Sonowal on his birthday

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to wish Cabinet Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on his birthday.

"Birthday wishes to my Ministerial colleague, Sarbananda Sonowal," PM Modi tweeted.



"He is spearheading India's strides in achieving port-led development as well as boosting the shipping sector. He is also making efforts to popularise traditional forms of medicine. Praying for his long life," the tweet added.

Sarbananda Sonowal is the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways with an additional charge of the AYUSH Ministry.

Various other senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Sonowal's Cabinet colleagues have also tweeted wishes to him. (ANI)

