PM Modi had demanded legalisation of MSP as Gujarat CM: Badal

Firozpur (Punjab) [India], February 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing farmers' protest over the new farm laws, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had demanded the "legalisation" of minimum support price (MSP) to the Centre when he was the Chief Ministers of Gujarat.

"There is a massive difference between Narendra Modi ji as the Chief Minister and now as the Prime Minister. When Congress was ruling at the Centre, he headed a meeting of Chief Ministers demanding the legalisation of MSP. And now, he has retracted that stance," Badal said while interacting with reporters at a public meeting in Firozpur.



On Monday in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 'MSP (Minimum Support Price) tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega' (MSP was there, MSP is there, MSP will remain in the future).

One of the oldest allies of the BJP-led NDA, Shiromani Akali Dal had pulled out of the alliance in September last year over the new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

