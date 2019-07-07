Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

PM Modi hails UNESCO's move to declare Jaipur 'World Heritage Site'

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 18:38 IST

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his happiness over Jaipur being declared a UNESCO World Heritage site.
"Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur's hospitality draws people from all over. Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by @UNESCO," Prime Minister said in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, UNESCO had announced that "Pink City" Jaipur has made it to the list of World Heritage site.
"Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site: Jaipur City in Rajasthan, #India. Bravo," UNESCO announced through its Twitter handle.
"The fortified city of Jaipur, in India's northwestern state of Rajasthan was founded in 1727 by Sawai Jai Singh II. Unlike other cities in the region located in hilly terrain, Jaipur was established on the plain and built according to a grid plan interpreted in the light of Vedic architecture. The streets feature continuous colonnaded businesses that intersect in the centre, creating large public squares called chaupars," a statement on the UNESCO website read.
"Markets, stalls, residences and temples built along the main streets have uniform facades. The city's urban planning shows an exchange of ideas from ancient Hindu and modern Mughal as well as Western cultures. The grid plan is a model that prevails in the West, while the organization of the different districts refers to traditional Hindu concepts. Designed to be a commercial capital, the city has maintained its local commercial, artisanal and cooperative traditions to this day," the statement added.
The other places which were declared World Heritage Sites include -- Dilmun Burial Mounds (Bahrain), Budj Bim Cultural Landscape (Australia), Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City (China), Ombilin Coal Mining Heritage of Sawahlunto, (Indonesia), Mozu-Furuichi Kofun Group: Mounded Tombs of Ancient Japan (Japan), Megalithic Jar Sites in Xiengkhouang -- Plain of Jars (Lao People's Democratic Republic.
This comes a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the General Budget that the government is planning to develop 17 tourist sites.
The historic city is the capital of Rajasthan and is a popular tourist destination. Some of the famous tourist places in the city include -- Hawa Mahal, Amber Palace, Jantar Mantar amongst others. (ANI)

