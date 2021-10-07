PM Modi has vision, passion, mission to serve people, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Expressing joy over the completion of 20 years working at the constitutional post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the former has vision, passion and a lifelong mission to serve people.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Defence Minister said, "It is a matter of great happiness that today Prime Minister Modi completed 20 years while working on the constitutional post. Narendra Bhai Modi on constitutional post has served the people like a Karmayogi for twenty consecutive years."

Singh said that Prime Minister Modi's work-life shows that he has a vision, passion and mission to serve people.

"Whether it was his tenure as chief minister or his current tenure as Prime Minister, it shows that he has vision, passion and a lifelong mission to serve people. The decisions he has taken during his tenure are appreciated everywhere. He has brought respect to India all over the world. Despite such a long public life, there is no stain of corruption on him, it shows his integrity and personality," he emphasised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently serving his second term as the Prime Minister, has completed two decades in public office today.

In the last 20 years, PM Modi has gone from being the Chief Minister of Gujarat to one of the most popular leaders in the world.

He was first sworn in as Gujarat CM on October 7, 2001, and served as the chief minister of the state from 2001 to 2014. He served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He was elected as the 14th Prime Minister of India in 2014 and was sworn in for his second term on May 2019. He is into the third year of his second consecutive term as Prime Minister. (ANI)