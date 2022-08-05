footer close header add
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI)
PM Modi holds meeting with top Ministers to discuss govt's strategy

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2022 11:04 IST


New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with top Ministers in the Parliament to discuss the government's strategy.
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Singh Thakur were among those present in the meeting with PM Modi. (ANI)

