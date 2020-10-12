PM Modi, Home Minister Shah among BJP's star campaigners for Bihar assembly elections

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda are among the star campaigners for the BJP for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

BJP has released a list of 30 star campaigners for upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.

The names of BJP leaders who campaign for candidates for General Election to the Legislative Assembly in Bihar (Phase 1) include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi.

Some other prominent leaders are Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari are also included in the list among other BJP leaders.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Ruling Janata Dal (United) will fight for 122 seats, while its alliance partner BJP has got 121 seats. The JD(U) will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha from its quota, while the BJP will allot 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party. (ANI)