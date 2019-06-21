PM Modi hosts dinner for all MPs in national capital

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted a dinner for members of both the houses of Parliament here at Ashoka Hotel in Central Delhi.

The dinner was attended by Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Anand Sharma and Shashi Tharoor, but their party President Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi gave it a miss.

None of the leaders from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) attended the dinner, for which invitation was sent by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Asked about the absence of SP, BSP and RJD leaders, Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan said: "I could not see them as most of the MPs were from BJP."

"It was not just a dinner but a get together of the newly elected MPs so that everyone could know each other in friendly ways," said Rakesh Singh, an MP from Jabalpur.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who was also invited for the dinner, was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons after attending the dinner, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said: “It was a good gesture by the Prime Minister to host all the MPs. Most of us are first-timers. It was completely informal and a good gesture.”

It was the first time, since the formation of the new government, that the Prime Minister held a dinner meeting with all the MPs. (ANI)