PM Modi insulted Army by lying about the Chinese intrusion: Rahul Gandhi

Nawada (Bihar) [India], October 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took the opportunity to reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement of bowing his head in front of the sons of Bihar who had made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan Valley clash, saying the PM insulted the Army by lying about the Chinese intrusion.

"Today the Prime Minister said he bows his head in front of those soldiers who sacrificed their lives. The whole country bows their head in front of the soldiers from Bihar who did this, but that is not the question, the question is what the Prime Minister said and did when Bihar's young soldiers were sacrificed?" Gandhi said at an election rally in Nawada.

Continuing his attack on the Prime Minister, who had earlier today spoken at a rally in Sasaram, Gandhi said, "The question is that when the Chinese Army martyred 20 of our soldiers and took over 1200 square kilometres of our land. then why did the Prime Minister insulted our braves and said no one came inside India ?"

The Wayanad MP along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was addressing the first joint rally 'Badlav Sankalp' at Hisua in Nawada district ahead of the upcoming polls.

"Today he says he is bowing down his head, but Narendra Modi insulted the country's Army when he falsely said no Chinese soldiers came inside India. The question Modiji is when will you throw out the Chinese soldiers sitting inside India? Don't talk about bowing your head, talk about when will Chinese be thrown out of the country," he added.

The Congress leader further raised the questions of problems being faced by farmers, small traders, lack of jobs, demonetisation, among other issues.

"Don't lie to Biharis, Modi Ji. Did you give jobs to Biharis? Last elections, PM promised 2 crores jobs, no one got them. In public, he says I bow my head to Army, farmers, labourers and traders. But once he reaches home, he only works for Ambani & Adani," Gandhi said.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had targeted the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the various issues plaguing the state.

"CM says Bihar is a landlocked state so factories can't be established in absence of sea. Nitish Ji, you're tired now and can't handle Bihar. Punjab, Rajasthan & Haryana are also landlocked states, yet our people go there to work as they have factories," Yadav said.

"If I become CM, then in my first cabinet meet I'll sign on order giving 10 lakhs government jobs to Bihar youth. PM is most welcome in Bihar but he should have given answers about special status to Bihar, absence of factories, unemployment and other state issues," he added targeting the PM.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)