Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing an election rally in Nuh, Haryana on Monday.

PM Modi is loudspeaker of Ambani-Adani: Rahul Gandhi

Oct 14, 2019

Nuh (Haryana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the loudspeaker of Ambani and Adani, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday while alleging that the Central government is working for the benefits of the corporate people.
"Inspector Raj is going on and officials are taking the bribe. And Narendra Modi says there is no corruption. Modi is the loudspeaker of Ambani-Adani. He talks about them only. He talks about them the entire day," said Rahul while addressing an election rally here.
Talking about the state of the country's economy today, Rahul said that after six months people will notice the unemployment. "You will see the unemployment in India," he added.
"You bring the GST and the demonetisation, which are the reasons behind the economic condition today. Have you ever seen Modi with farmers? You can only see him with businessmen," said Gandhi.
The Congress leader said that earlier the BJP said demonetisation was a fight against corruption "but did you see Ambani and Adani in that line in front of the ATM. Then they brought Gabbar Singh Tax. There are 5 different taxes and 28 per cent tax. Is there anyone who was benefitted by GST? Only corporate got the benefit."
Rahul said the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is shattered now because of the government's wrong policies.
"You call yourself nationalist. Tell me why you are selling public sector companies to your corporate friends. There is only one target. Modi and Khattar work for these 15 influential people. Modi is diverting your attention from the real issues," said Gandhi.
Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad said that the NYAY scheme will boost the economy.
"He (PM) waived off Rs 1,40,000 crore corporate tax. We said that if you want to boost the economy, then bring the NYAY scheme. Deposit money in people's accounts. Then the economy will jumpstart. Modi gave money to Nirav, Mehul, and Mallaya and they fled away," he said.
The Congress party, in their manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls had promised that Rs 6,000 would be deposited monthly in the bank accounts of poor people.
Rahul alleged that Modi changed the contract of the Rafale deal. "So far as the Rafale deal is concerned, Air Force officials said that Modi himself changed the contract. There was a document of the Air Force, which said that it was the order of the Prime Minister," he said.
He also accused the BJP and the RSS of diving people on the basis of their religion.
"In India, people of a different class, caste, and religion live together. We call it India. Congress party is for everyone and our work is to get everyone together," he said.
"The work of BJP and RSS is to divide the people as Britishers had done. You can see the results. The economy is shattered. If you ask anyone about the work, they all tell you that Modi destroyed everything," said the Congress leader.
Gandhi also promised a railway line from Gurgaon to Alwar, a university and engineering college, expansion of Kotla lake and Mewat tunnel if his party is voted to power in the state.
Haryana goes to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

