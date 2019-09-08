PM Modi lauds efforts of space scientists, tells them to remain hopeful

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the nation to back ISRO scientists, saying India is proud of its scientists as they gave their best to make India proud.

"These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be," said Modi, who was witnessing the final descend, told scientists at ISRO Centre in Bengaluru.

In a personalised effort to boost the morale of scientists, Modi said: "The country is with you. I am with you. The effort was worth it and so was the journey. You are those people who work for Mother India's victory and struggle for it and have a grit and determination to make her proud."

"I could feel and sense your despondency and emotions last night. I was among you when the communication from the vehicle was lost. There are several unanswered questions but I am sure you would find the answers. I know there was hard work behind," he said.

Modi said that the country might have faced a small setback in "our journey but this would not let down our zeal and enthusiasm to achieve our goals."

Modi congratulated the ISRO scientists and called them a "sea of inspiration".

Several political leaders cutting across the party lines followed the Prime Minister to compliment ISRO scientists.

Chadrayaan-2 was launched from Sriharikota on July 22. Its lander Vikram began its final descent at about 1:38 am and lost communication when it was just 2.1-km above the lunar surface on Saturday.

India would have scripted history had the lander successfully touched down the moon, becoming the fourth country to achieve this feat and the first nation to land on the south pole of the moon. (ANI)

