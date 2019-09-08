PM Modi lauds Khattar govt for making 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' a success in Haryana

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP government for taking comprehensive measures for the education of girls in the state and thereby making 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme a success.

Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing a mega rally here in the poll-bound Haryana, said: "I am happy that 'Beti Bacha, Beti Padhao' programme has been made successful here by the state government. Manohar Lal Khattar government has taken comprehensive measures for girls' education."

"The whole country is discussing how the ratio of girls has increased in the state," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said: "Projects worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore have been inaugurated in the state. These include building degree colleges in Sirsa, Palwal, Hisar, and Nuh for the higher education of girls." (ANI)

