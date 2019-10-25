PM Modi lauds MPs across party lines for 'historic decisions' taken regarding J-K

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A day after the Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held "without violence or disturbance", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Member of Parliaments (MPs) across party lines for the "historic decisions" taken regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, Modi lauded how the BDC polls witnessed a turnout of over 98 per cent.

"News that would make every Indian proud! For the first time since 1947, Block Development Council elections were held in Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh on the 24th. The polls witnessed a historic turnout of 98 per cent. There were over 1080 candidates in the fray in 310 blocks," Modi tweeted.

He asserted that the BDC polls in Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh were conducted in a "very peaceful manner."

"There was no violence. This shows the people's unwavering faith in democracy and the importance they accord to grassroots level governance. I congratulate all those who have emerged victorious in the BDC polls across Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh. This marks the dawn of a new and youthful leadership across the regions, which will make a monumental contribution to national progress in the times to come," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that it would make India's Parliament proud that due to "their historic decision in August this year, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been able to exercise their democratic right with exceptional enthusiasm, as seen in the historic turnout of 98 per cent that too without violence or disturbance."

"Thanks to the decisions of the Indian Parliament, young and dynamic representatives will shape the destiny of the people of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir. I once again congratulate MPs across Party lines for the historic decisions on Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

According to the Election Commission, the BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a total 98 per cent voting with cent per cent voting in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar said that the lowest voting percentage was witnessed at Pulwama and Shopian at 86 and 85 per cent respectively.

Announcing the party wise position, the CEO said that BJP figures are at 81, Congress 1, Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 8, BSP 0, Independents 217 out of total 307 Blocks that went into elections. There are a total of 316 blocks elections were held on 307 blocks.

In August, the central government had abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories (UTs). (ANI)

