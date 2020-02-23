PM Modi lauds UP's Salman and Gujarat's Ismail Khatri for not giving up

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address on Sunday narrated two stories of courage and determination from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh and said that our courage during adverse circumstances in life can help us completely alter the situation.



"I read one such story which I would surely like to share with you. This is the story of Salman who lives in Hamirpur village of Moradabad. Salman, a divyang (specially-abled) by birth, is manufacturing slippers and detergent in Hamirpur village of UP's Moradabad. He has trained and employed 30 divyangs. Salman has resolved to employ 100 more people this year. I salute their courage and entrepreneurship," said Modi.



"Similarly in Gujarat, most villagers of Ajrak in Kutch were migrating after the earthquake in 2001. But one person, Ismail Khatri decided to stay back and nurture his traditional art form of Ajrak Print. Now, the hardworking village folk has turned 'Ajrak print' into a major brand," said the Prime Minister.

This edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' marked Modi's 62nd radio address to the nation. (ANI)