Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an event in Mathura on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an event in Mathura on Wednesday.

PM Modi launches animal disease eradication programme, calls for putting end to single-use of plastic

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:00 IST

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NACDP) to check and eradicate the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis among the livestock in the country here.

The Rs 12,652-crore Central government-sponsored programme will vaccinate over 600 million cattle in the country in an effort to mitigate the two diseases.

Modi also launched the National Artificial Insemination Programme and a country-wide workshop at all the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in all the 687 districts of the country on vaccination and disease management, artificial insemination and productivity.

The Prime Minister also launched the Swachhta Hi Seva Programme with a focus on reducing the usage of single-use plastic in the country.

Addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister said environment and livestock were always at the core of India's economic thought and philosophy.

"Be it Swachh Bharat or Jal Jeevan Mission or promoting agriculture and animal husbandry, we always try to maintain a balance between nature and economy. And this is what enables us to build a strong new India," he said.

He highlighted the need to eliminate single-use plastic in the country saying animals are dying because of plastic trash.
"The problem of plastic is growing each day. You Brijwasis are well aware of how plastic becoming a major factor of animals' death. Similarly, the marine animals, especially fishes living in rivers, ponds are also dying because of plastic pollution in the water bodies," he said.

He also urged the people to carry eco-friendly bags while going to the market.

"Waste to Wealth is what is going to protect our environment. I request you to carry a cloth or a jute bag while going for shopping. I urge traders to use very less plastic for packaging. It is our duty to be responsible about the environment," he said.

The Prime Minister also urged self-help groups and young minds to work towards making India plastic-free country.
"I appeal to self-help groups working in villages, social organisations, youth organisations, clubs, schools, and colleges to join the campaign against single plastic use and make India clean and green," he said.

"We have to try that by October 2, we rid all our homes, offices, workplaces and surroundings of single-use plastics. I appeal to all the self-help groups, civil society, NGOs, and women and youth organisations, every college, every school, every government, and private organisation, every individual to join in this campaign against single-use plastic," he said.
"We should look for cheaper and easier alternatives for polythene bags. So many solutions can be found through our startups," he added.

The Prime Minister said animal husbandry and other allied activities have a greater role to play in increasing the farmers' income.

"Investments in animal husbandry, fisheries, bee-keeping bring in more returns. In the last five years, we have moved ahead with a new approach towards farming and allied activities. We have taken the necessary steps to improve the quality of livestock, dairy products and diversify them," he said.

"We need to find an appropriate solution for the regular supply of green fodder and a nutritious diet to the livestock. Innovation and new technology is the need of the hour, to expand the dairy sector in India," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:58 IST

Traffic violation fines: Kerala Transport Ministry asks for report

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran has asked Transport Secretary to submit a report by September 16 on what the state can do regarding the new fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act is concerned.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:57 IST

IAF inducts second AEW&C aircraft into inventory

Bhisiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday formally inducted the second Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft into its inventory during a ceremony held at Bhisiana Air Force Station here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:57 IST

India will sign RCEP deal keeping national interest in mind: Goyal

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): India will protect its national interest while signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:52 IST

TDP chief Naidu to visit Atmakur on Sept 18 to take stock of situation

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Atmakur on September 18 to take stock of the situation after police sent 120 Dalit workers' families staying at a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rehabilitation camp back to their homes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:40 IST

Karnataka to go Gujarat way, to slash traffic violation fines

Karnataka (Gujarat) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed the state transport department to slash fines under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, as already implemented by another BJP-ruled state, Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:18 IST

Figure out way to sell unsold Amrapali flats, SC asks NBCC

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) and homebuyers for suggestions to deal with 2,000 unsold flats of Amrapali group in several projects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:13 IST

Law agencies to increase co-operation to tackle drug menace: Punjab DGP

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Several law agencies on Wednesday decided to increase co-operation with each other to tackle the menacing drug problem in Punjab, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:10 IST

DRDO successfully test-fires indigenous anti-tank missile for Army

New Delhi [India], Sep 11 (ANI): In a major boost to the indigenous missile development programme, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) from a firing range in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:06 IST

CBI crime manual set to undergo revision

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to undergo revision of its crime manual, which lays down the standard operating procedures, the agency confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:01 IST

MHA: All landlines restored in J-K; health institutions 'fully...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): All landline phone connections have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir and mobile postpaid connections in Kupwara district are now functioning and attendance of teachers and students in schools are improving, said the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:56 IST

Gahlot announces steps to reduce rush at Delhi pollution checking centres

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday announced measures including increase in capacity of computer server to deal with rush at pollution checking centres in the national capital due to implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act from September 1. Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:50 IST

SP eyes young voters, to help them enrol as voters

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Eyeing the first-time voters, Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to help the youth get enrolled in the electoral rolls in Lucknow.

Read More
iocl