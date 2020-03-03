PM Modi may have decided to quit social media as attempts were made to defame him on CAA: Ramdas Athawale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Modi hinted at quitting social media, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that the PM might have taken such a decision because people were trying to defame him on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
"PM Modi is very popular on all social media platforms, despite playing a good role, attempts were made to defame him in connection with the CAA. And that could be the reason that he took such a decision. I feel he should stay on social media since people like him," Athawale told ANI.
On Monday, Prime Minister Modi had tweeted: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."
Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will give away his accounts to inspirational women and detailed how those wishing to "take-over" his profiles can participate in the draw.
"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," the Prime Minister tweeted.
International Women's Day will be celebrated on March 8 across the globe.
Modi has called upon people to share stories of "inspiring women" who have made a difference in their spheres of life. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:01 IST
