PM Modi meets national award winning teachers, highlights importance of technology as teaching aid

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the recipients of National Teacher Awards-2018 and highlighted the importance of technology as a teaching aid and the need to sharpen the spirit of creativity as well as innovation.

"Good teachers, great mentors and givers of exceptional wisdom! Congratulations to the recipients of the National Award to Teachers. I had the opportunity to interact with the awardees earlier today and hear their experiences of transforming young minds," he tweeted.

"While interacting with National Award-winning teachers, I highlighted the importance of technology as a teaching aid, the need to sharpen a spirit of creativity as well as innovation and how the Central government is working to build an environment that stimulates innovation," Modi said in a subsequent tweet.

The Prime Minister congratulated the award winners for their exceptional work. He urged them to continue striving hard to transform the life of every student.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister talked about the importance of using technology as a teaching aid.

Prime Minister Modi asked teachers to encourage brainstorming among the students to find solutions to their various day to day problems. He urged the awardees to give every child an opportunity, and not to bind the students down.

"The Prime Minister stressed on the need to stimulate creativity amongst students. He pointed out that encouraging creativity will act as self-motivation for children and enable them to compete with oneself. He added that it is important to understand students' perspective about various issues. He asked the teachers to keep the student inside each one of them alive and keep learning," an official release said.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal and Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre were also present on the occasion. (ANI)