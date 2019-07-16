PM Modi miffed with ministers skipping roster duty in Parliament

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Expressing displeasure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took "serious cognizance" of those ministers who are not adhering to the roster duty in Parliament.

The Prime Minister raised the issue during BJP's parliamentary party meeting here at the Parliament Library Building and also asked the lawmakers to remain present in the House.

"There are complaints that ministers remain absent during their roster duties. Prime Minister asked for their names by the evening and said that serious cognizance will be taken," a senior BJP parliamentarian, who was present in the meeting, told ANI on the condition of anonymity.

The Prime Minister also asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to share with him the names of the ministers if they miss the roster.

Whenever Parliament is in session, a roster is prepared for ministers so that at least one or two of those from the Cabinet remain the House to answer the Opposition, if needed.

During the ongoing session of the Parliament, many opposition leaders have raised the issue of ministers being absent from the House. (ANI)