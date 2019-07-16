Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aksed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi to to share the names of the ministers if they miss the roster. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aksed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi to to share the names of the ministers if they miss the roster. (File photo)

PM Modi miffed with ministers skipping roster duty in Parliament

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:28 IST

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Expressing displeasure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took "serious cognizance" of those ministers who are not adhering to the roster duty in Parliament.
Modi raised the issue during BJP's parliamentary party meeting here at the Parliament Library Building and also asked the lawmakers to remain present in the House.
"There are complaints that ministers remain absent during their roster duties. Prime Minister asked for their names by the evening and said that serious cognizance will be taken," a senior BJP parliamentarian, who was present in the meeting, told ANI on the condition of anonymity.
The Prime Minister also asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to share with him the names of the ministers if they miss the roster.
Whenever Parliament is in session, a roster is prepared for ministers so that at least one or two of those from the Cabinet remain the House to answer the Opposition, if needed.
During the ongoing session of the Parliament, many opposition leaders have raised the issue of ministers being absent from the House.
Modi asked the party MPs to extend their sphere of work beyond politics and also focus on social work.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, "PM has reiterated that attendance is compulsory in the house and there is no exception to this. He has asked them to ensure that the government schemes reach people."
"Aspirational districts in the entire country are competing with each other over different yardsticks and the data is updated every day on websites. Each district is being monitored for implementation of government schemes and MPs have to get involved with officials to take all these schemes to people," Joshi said.
PM also reiterated his advice to BJP MPs to maintain compulsory attendance in parliament while setting-up a target of TB-free India by 2025.
"The world has kept a target of 2030 to eradicate the disease of TB. However, Prime Minister has kept a target of 2025 for a TB free India. He has directed all parliamentarians to work in this direction", he said.
"He told members to work on humanitarian causes. He took the example of the disease of leprosy. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi the PM said that Bapu had said that he will only come to put a lock on leprosy hospital and not to inaugurate it. He believed that leprosy disease should be eradicated", said Joshi. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:14 IST

Have to eat rats to survive, claim locals in flood-affected Bihar village

Katihar (Bihar) [India], July 16 (ANI): Locals in Dangi Tola village of Katihar district in Bihar claimed they have no option but to eat rats as floods have wreaked havoc and destroyed houses in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:03 IST

Dongri building collapse: Death toll mounts to 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Four people were killed and over 40 feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building in Dongri area here collapsed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:55 IST

Closure of Lakshman Jhula done to ensure user safety: CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Tuesday that the decision to close Lakshman Jhula for vehicular and pedestrian use was taken with safety of users as the topmost priority.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:53 IST

Bihar: Locals protest after houses collapse due to water-logging

West Champaran (Bihar) [India], July 16 (ANI): Locals of Bagaha area here protested against the Municipal Corporation on Monday after several houses in the vicinity collapsed owing to water-logging caused due to incessant rains.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:48 IST

TMC leaders express concern over repeat questions on political...

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Leaders of Trinamool Congress group in in both the Houses of Parliament have written to the presiding officers raising concern that repeat questions regarding political violence during 2019 general Assembly elections have been allowed which ithey said was an alleged

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:45 IST

Neeraj Shekhar joins BJP

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI): Former Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:44 IST

Normal flight operations over Pakistani airspace to resume

New Delhi [India], Jul 16 (ANI): Air India on Tuesday said that its flight operations over the Pakistani air space may resume tonight as per original schedule after the neighbour opened its sky for all civilian air traffic.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:40 IST

Swatantra Dev Singh replaces Mahendra Nath Pandey as BJP UP chief

New Delhi [India], July (ANI): BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday appointed Swatantra Dev Singh as chief of party's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:39 IST

DMK legislator suggests warning sign on sweet boxes with...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jul 16 (ANI): DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna on Tuesday suggested that there should be a warning sign on sweet boxes containing information on the number of calories and sugar present in it in order to spread awareness among locals, especially those having diabetes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:36 IST

Guv seeks report from Kerala college VC on seizure of answer...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 16 (ANI): Kerala Governor P Sathasivam on Tuesday sought a report from the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kerala on the seizure of a bundle of answer sheets from the house of a Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader who is accused of stabbing another

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:34 IST

UP: Bareilly Mayor misbehaves with MHO, case registered

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Municipal Health Officer (MHO) Sanjeev Pradhan on Monday filed a case against Mayor Umesh Gautam and some unidentified persons for allegedly misbehaving with him and obstructing the government work.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:30 IST

Forest dept officials rescue leopard cub from Uttarakhand village

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): A leopard cub was rescued from inside a house here by Forest Department officials on Monday night from the Pande Gaon village in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

Read More
iocl