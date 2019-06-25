PM Modi outlines govt's goals for next 5 years

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about NDA's vision for the next five years for the country's overall growth and prosperity.

He said decisions taken by his government will benefit farmers, traders, youngsters and other sections of society.

"We assumed office again a few weeks ago and I am happy to say we have taken numerous pro-people decisions. The decisions we have taken will benefit farmers, traders, youngsters and other sections of society," Modi said in his reply to the debate on the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

"A lot of the major promises we made, we have begun fulfilling them," he added.

Speaking about the dreams of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Modi said: "Today, when we talk about water resources, I remember Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It was Babasaheb who worked diligently on waterways and irrigation."

The Prime Minister said his government was fortunate enough that they got an opportunity to fulfill Sardar Patel's dream.

"Sardar Sarovar Dam was the brainchild of Sardar Patel. But work on this dam kept getting delayed under the UPA government. As Chief Minister of Gujarat, I had to embark on a fast for this project. After NDA took office, the pace of work increased significantly and it is benefiting many people," he said.

Accusing the Congress of delaying the project for several years, Modi said: "The foundation of the project was laid out in 1961. The cost of the project was estimated around Rs 6crore but later it went up to Rs 62,000 crore as UPA kept delaying the project. Today, 4 crore people are getting clean water to drink due to our government's efforts."

"As our government understands the pain of people who face problem due to the water crisis, especially states like Rajasthan and Gujarat, we have set up Jal Shakti Ministry to deal with the issue," he said.

He said we have accomplished one dream of Ram Manohar Lohiya that is to construct 'toilets for women' under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and soon will fulfill his another dream that is 'water for all'.

Prime Minister further maintained that we all need to work together for the growth of farmers and appealed people to get united for farmers. He said corporate must come forward to help farmers.

"I am grateful that farmers accepted my request and cultivated pulses in a huge amount. This is the time to cultivate sesame seeds so that our country won't depend on others for edible oil," he said.

Modi said his government will focus on micro-irrigation to save water.

He underlined that promoting tourism and improving tourism infrastructure augurs well for economic prosperity.

"Let it be our collective endeavor to make India a five trillion dollar economy," the Prime Minister said.

He also asked the opposition not to make fun of 'Make in India' rather be supportive to it because there is so much about India that the world wants to see. (ANI)

