PM Modi pays tribute to Sheila Dikshit

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 21:44 IST

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at the latter's residence.
Dikshit, 81, breathed her last earlier today following a cardiac arrest.
Modi laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Dikshit at her residence. He also interacted with her son Sandeep Dikshit, daughter Latika and other members of the family.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had condoled Dikshit's demise and lauded her for her "noteworthy contribution" to the development of the national capital.
"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti" he had tweeted.
Dikshit, who died at 3.55 pm at a hospital in Delhi, is credited for the national capital's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers and better public transport system.
The hospital, in a statement, said despite all resuscitative efforts, Dikshit died after a cardiac arrest.
The 81-year-old was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, having served in office for 15 years from 1998.
She was appointed Delhi Congress Committee earlier this year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She contested from North East Delhi but lost. (ANI)

