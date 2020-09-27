PM Modi presented strong representation of India's culture, thinking to UN: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that the former presented a strong representation of India's culture and thinking to the United Nations.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi in his address to the United Nations General Assembly today, presented a strong representation of India's culture and thinking to the United Nations, which I welcome from the depths of the heart," Nadda tweeted.

"Representing 130 crore Indians, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji spoke of making India a part of the decisive structure of the United Nations. India has always been in favour of peace, security and prosperity," he said in a subsequent tweet.

He pointed out that the Prime Minister also spoke about the relevance of the objectives of the establishment of the United Nations in today's time.

"The Prime Minister in his address also spoke about the relevance of the objectives of the establishment of the United Nations in today's time, assessment of achievements, the problem of terrorism and the global damage caused by it, introspecting the role of the United Nations in its efforts to deal with the corona epidemic," Nadda said.



Making a strong pitch for India's inclusion as a permanent member of United Nations Security Council, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday said: "Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the United Nations is the need of the hour" and wondered as to how long India with its unique contribution to the UN will be "kept out of the decision-making structures" of the world body.

Addressing the 75th United Nations General Assembly in Hindi through video-conferencing, the Prime Minister said that the international community is faced with a very important question about the relevance of United Nations as the "requirements and challenges" of the present as well as the future are vastly different from those when the world body was constituted in 1945.

"Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the United Nations is the need of the hour. For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?," PM Modi asked.

"This is a country, which has hundreds of languages, hundreds of dialects, many sects, and many ideologies; This is a country, which was a leading global economy for centuries and also one which has endured hundreds of years of foreign rule. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world?" he asked.

Barring China, all other four permanent members of the UNSC have expressed support for India's candidature for a permanent seat in the security council.

PM Modi said that every Indian, while seeing the contribution of India in the United Nations, aspires for India's expanded role in the body. (ANI)

