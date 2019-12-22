PM Modi quotes Bapu to attack Gandhi family for its anti-CAA stand

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday quoted Mahatma Gandhi to attack Congress' Gandhi family for its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying Bapu had welcomed Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan.

"Some people have been encashing their Gandhi surname. I would like to quote Mahatma Gandhi to tell them ... Gandhi Ji had said that Sikhs and Hindus living in Pakistan will always be welcomed in India. This Act is in line with the promise the Government of India made in 1947," Modi told a rally at Ramlila ground here.

"Now that we're fulfilling the decades-old promise, why are they protesting against it? You believe me or not but at least believe Gandhi Ji," added Prime Minister Modi.

Raising a pitch to allay apprehensions on the CAA, the Prime Minister said that the amended law does not take away anyone's citizenship but gives it to the refugees, who have been living in India in a very poor condition.

"CAA is not taking away anyone's citizenship. It, in fact, provides citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh," said he.

He accused the opposition parties of attempting to fool and divide the people over the CAA.

"You all have seen how they (opposition) are speaking lies and giving inflammatory speeches along with fake videos being made on the issue. The people sitting at the top have committed a sin by putting these on social media," said Modi.

The Prime Minister's rally comes amid nationwide protests, often violent in nature, against the law, with at least 15 people losing their lives in Uttar Pradesh alone in the violent clashes. (ANI)

