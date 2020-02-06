PM Modi quotes Lohia to attack Oppn, says anti-CAA resolutions are part of 'vote bank' politics

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday quoted renowned socialist Ram Manohar Lohia to attack the opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party for taking a stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"I refuse the fact that we should not care about the Hindus of Pakistan since they are Pakistani citizens. Irrespective of citizenship of Pakistan's Hindus, it is our duty to protect them like we protect Indian Muslims and Hindus," the Prime Minister said in his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

"It is not said by a BJP or a Jan Sangh leader but Ram Manohar Lohia said this. I urge Samajwadis to not ignore Lohia," he said.

Modi said the opposition ruled states are passing resolutions against CAA in their state Assemblies for the 'vote bank' politics.

Attacking the opposition parties, Prime Minister Modi said: "Is it okay to misguide and misinform the nation? Can anybody be a part of a campaign that does the same? The path being taken on CAA by many opposition parties is unfortunate."

"All the colleagues should ask themselves questions about whatever is being said about the CAA. We should stop the tendency to misinform and misguide the country ... Opposition members are very enthused these days, those who were silent have become violent," he said.

Kerala, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh have passed anti-CAA resolutions in their Assemblies so far. (ANI)