PM Modi receives Chinese Pres for Day 2 of Mamallapuram Summit

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa here for the second day of the informal summit.

The two leaders are slated to hold one-on-one as well as delegation-level talks in the historic coastal city today.

For the second day of the summit, the Prime Minister opted for a Kurta and Pajama, along with his statement Modi jacket. He had carried out all engagements on the first day of the summit in traditional Tamil attire, including a veshti, white half-sleeved shirt and angvastram.

Xi, on the other hand, wore a black suit without a tie on Saturday, signifying the informal nature of the summit.

They are scheduled to meet at the Tanjo Hall at the resort for the second round of their informal talks, taking forward the Wuhan spirit forged during the first such meeting between the two in the Chinese city in April last year.

Today's meeting will focus on international and regional issues, as per Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

The two sides are expected to issue separate statements of the outcomes of the two-day informal summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi.

The focus of the meeting will be on finding ways to improve people-to-people contact, enhancing trade and on how to maintain peace and tranquillity along the 3,500-kilometre-long India-China border.

Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch for President Xi, following which the Chinese leader will proceed to the Chennai airport from where he will depart for a two-day state visit to Nepal. (ANi)