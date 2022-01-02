PM Modi receives warm welcome from locals in UP's Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a warm welcome from the people in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut where he will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University.

A huge crowd, chanting 'Modi- Modi', was seen along the side of the road.

PM Modi accepting the greetings of the locals also waived back to the crowd while sitting inside his car.



Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered prayers at the Augurnath temple. He also paid his respect to Shahid Smarak in Meerut. He was joined by Uttar Pradesh's Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi arrived in the city today to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office, the university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore. (ANI)