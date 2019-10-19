PM Modi says justice not done to Mumbai blast victims, says there was `Mirchi business'

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of not giving justice to the victims of 1993 terror blasts and made a veiled attack at NCP leader Praful Patel being summoned by the ED in connection with a land deal case linked to Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Iqbal Mirchi, saying that there was "Mirchi business" instead of culprits being caught.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said those who were behind the killings had fled the country.

"We can't forget the wounds of the Mumbai bomb blasts. The then government didn't do justice with the victims' families and now the reasons are coming out. Instead of catching the culprits, they were doing Mirchi business. Sometimes they would do the business of 'mirchi' (chilli) and sometimes do business with Mirchi (Iqbal Mirchi)," he said.

Patel has been issued summons by the Enforcement Directorate office in a land deal case linked to Mirchi.

Modi said when evidence with probe agencies pointed out to masterminds across the border, Congress leaders "claimed it was the handiwork of those in India".

Accusing previous Congress and NCP governments of working for the political interest of their leaders, Modi said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has provided a stable and transparent government in the state.

He said there was no stain of corruption on the BJP-led governments in the state and at the Centre. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray also addressed the rally.

The voting in Maharashtra will take place on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)