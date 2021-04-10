PM Modi says Mamata disgracing Bengal voters with her comments ahead of TMC's inevitable defeat

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remarked that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now disgracing the voters of the state with her comments as she is aware of her inevitable defeat in the ongoing Assembly elections.

"Before the people, no one's arrogance can survive, but Didi cannot understand this. Today, Didi is abusing the EC, Central Forces and EVMs. The situation today is that Didi is even abusing her own polling agents. With her, the party is abusing SC community. Didi has become so desperate that she is disgracing the voters," he said in a public rally in Krishnanagar.

The Prime Minister commented that being aware of her inevitable loss in the elections, Banerjee has initiated her 'old game', as she and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) are trying to incite violence in Bengal.

"Didi, oh didi, Bengal has stopped expecting any sensitivity from you. Even in the festival of democracy, you are becoming the reason for the tears of mothers and sisters," he said.

"Your misgovernance has brought this situation on Bengal. Central Forces conduct elections in the entire country. Didi, the problem is not with the security forces, the problem is with your violent politics, your madness has been revealed after halting 'chhappa vote'. The issue is with your inflammatory remarks," he added.

PM Modi further said the elections are not being fought only by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but the people of state themselves.

"This election is not being fought only by the BJP. It is being fought by the people of Bengal. I have been seeing that people are even ahead of the BJP by 10 steps and have entered the field to defeat you. You can try defeating BJP, but how can you defeat the people of Bengal. Didi, you cannot defeat Bengali citizens in seven births," he mentioned.

The Prime Minister also said Banerjee is making plans for her 'bhaipo' (nephew) Abhishek Banerjee but the people have understood this plan and are making the ruling party bite the dust. He also said seeing her inevitable defeat in Bengal, the Chief Minister has decided to do politics outside Bengal.

He had earlier chastised Banerjee for insulting members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in the state.

Voting is underway in 44 constituencies in five districts of West Bengal during the fourth phase of the state Assembly polls. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. (ANI)