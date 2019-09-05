PM Modi seeks participation of teaching community in curbing single-use plastic

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought 'active support and participation' of the teaching community in curbing single-use plastic.

"This Teachers' Day, I have a request for my fellow teachers. As you are aware, India has taken up a mass movement to eliminate single-use plastic. I seek the active support and participation of the teaching community in this movement," the Prime Minister said in his message on Teachers' Day.

"If teachers explain to the students the harm caused to our environment by single-use plastic and advice them to shun it, students will feel motivated to become a part of the cause. This would be a great tribute to beloved Bapu on his 150th Jayanti," he added.

The Prime Minister also stated that today, "India is witnessing a paradigm shift in the education sector."

"We have moved away from the conventional approach of merely focusing on outlays and are now giving priority to outcomes. In this context, it makes me happy to see our teachers working hard to ignite a spirit of research and innovation among young minds. It is this spirit that will give our youth the power to do exceptional things for themselves and the nation," he said.

While wishing the entire teaching community, he said, "This is a day to salute the entire teaching fraternity for their hard work, dedication and commitment. In addition to teaching subjects in the classroom, teachers are exceptional guides and mentors, who play prominent roles in the lives of their students."

Praising the 'selfless' nature of teachers, the Prime Minister said, "Despite the busy schedules and familial responsibilities, teachers ensure that students are able to learn new ideas and concepts with ease."

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishna, a philosopher-author and India's second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

The Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech had urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic, besides suggesting that shopkeepers should provide eco-friendly bags to the customers.

In his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" address, the Prime Minister had said that the time has come for the citizens to join hands in curbing single-use plastic. (ANI)