PM Modi, Shah dream of Pakistan at night: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that the duo is "obsessed" about Pakistan.

"Who is speaking the language of (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan? It is the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The divisive agendas of Pakistan are being perpetrated in this country. So, they are the ones who are speaking in Pakistan's language," Sibal told ANI while replying to a query on BJP levelling allegations against Congress speaking in the language of Pakistan.

He said that Modi and Shah sleep at night dreaming about Pakistan and keep on talking about the neighbouring country the entire day.

"Both of them sleep at night dreaming of Pakistan, thinking of Pakistan when they get up in the morning and talking about Pakistan. They should be rather dreaming about India, thinking of India when they get up in the morning and talking about India the entire day. They are obsessed with Pakistan," Sibal asserted.

Recalling Modi's statement on demonetisation, Sibal continued, "During demonetisation, the Prime Minister said that give me 50 days and everything will be fine. There will be no terrorism, no black money and no fake currency. Did it happen?"

The Congressman asserted that the "people did not believe in the Prime Minister anymore because of the statements made by him in the past".

He also said that the people will launch a struggle against the "divisive agenda" of the central government.

Talking about the citizenship law, Sibal said, "Kerala Assembly passed a resolution. What was the intent of the resolution? It is to tell the Centre that don't take the CAA forward and withdraw it...There is growing support among the people of the country and within opposition states including those who were their allies, who have said that they will not implement the CAA." (ANI)