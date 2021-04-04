PM Modi, Shah uprooted terrorism; now Bengal's youth can buy land, enjoy same rights in Kashmir: CM Yogi

Amta (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for uprooting terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday said the youth of Bengal can also buy land and enjoy the same rights in the Union Territory.

"Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's sacrifice did not go in vain. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have done away with the origin of terrorism by abrogating Article 370. Now the youth of Bengal can also buy land, house in Jammu and Kashmir. They will have the same right as UT's people. BJP practices what it preaches," Adityanath said while addressing a rally in Amta.

"During 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when I came to Bengal, people used to ask me when will the construction of Ram temple start? I said people have to wait and it will happen. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple. Whatever we will say, we will make it happen," he said.

Mookerjee was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which was dismantled in 1977. The BJP, which was founded in 1980, follows his footsteps.

The Chief Minister said the dream of 'Sonar Bangla' will also come true when the BJP government will be formed in Bengal after May 2.

Polling for the third phase of the West Bengal elections will take place on April 6. (ANI)