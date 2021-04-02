PM Modi shares aerial view of Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue

Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): Ahead of his election rally in Kanyakumari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video showcasing an aerial view of Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue located in Tamil Nadu.

"On the way to the rally in Kanyakumari, caught a glimpse of the majestic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the grand Thiruvalluvar Statue," Prime Minister Modi tweeted along with a video.



The video features an incredible bird's-eye view of both structures.

Vivekananda Rock Memorial was built in the memory of philosopher Swami Vivekananda, while 133 feet tall Thiruvalluvar Statue is a tall stone sculpture of the famous Tamil poet Saint Thiruvalluvar.

Polling in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to take place on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

