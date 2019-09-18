Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal speaking to ANI on Tuesday
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal speaking to ANI on Tuesday

PM Modi should hold 'Howdy, Modi!' like events in India instead of holding 'external extravaganzas': Sibal

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should organise 'Howdy Modi!' like events in rural areas of country instead of holding 'external extravaganzas' so that people can share with him 'what they are facing'.
Commenting on the mega event, Howdy Modi! that is scheduled to be organised in Houston, Texas, Sibal told ANI, "If Howdy Modi! is being held out of India then it should take place here as well. Modi should go to the rural areas of this country and have an event like Howdy Modi! and the people of India will tell him what they are facing."
He also called it a 'publicity' event which does not lead to any prosperity for the citizens of the country.
"I hope he organises such events here but he holds these external extravaganzas for both internal and external consumption. But I think extravaganzas don't result in prosperity for the ordinary people of this country, such things are okay for publicity" he said.
Further speaking about the current economic situation, Sibal said that the government has destroyed the future of the Indian economy and therefore the future of the citizens has also been destroyed.
"I am really surprised because the first thing that the government must do is to recognise where the problem lies. Unless you do that, you'll not be able to find a solution. The problem all started with demonetisation. The economy was well on its way back with seven to eight per cent growth pattern until demonetisation happened. Demonetisation didn't allow cash transactions to take place, especially in the informal and rural sector," said Sibal.
Earlier on Sunday, the White House had confirmed that the US President will be making a joint appearance with Prime Minister Modi at the Houston event.
The mega event is believed to be one of the largest events to welcome a foreign head of government ever in the history of the United States.
It will mark the first time that the two leaders would meet outside of either capital Washington DC or New York, where the United Nations is headquartered.
Over 50,000 people have already been registered for the event, which will be hosted by the Texas India Forum. (ANI)

iocl