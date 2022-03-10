PM Modi slams dynastic parties, says he is not against any family but concerned about democracy

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Terming dynastic politics a problem for democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, said that he is not against any family but is concerned about democracy instead and expressed confidence in the "sunset" of such parties in the future.

Addressing the party workers at the BJP headquarters after the party's impressive performance in four states' Assembly elections, PM Modi said, "I am not against any family, neither do I have any personal enmity with anyone. I am concerned about democracy. I told the people how dynastic politics has harmed their states and taking them back. I am glad the people have understood this and voted to strengthen the power of democracy."

"There would be one day when the people of this country will make the sunset happen of the dynastic politics. The people have given an indication of what is going to happen with their understanding," he added.

PM Modi has been slamming Samajwadi Party and Congress for dynastic politics.

Slamming the Opposition for "deteriorating" the level of politics, the Prime Minister said that they misled people on issues of crisis such as vaccination and 'Operation Ganga'.



"Some people in our country are deteriorating the level of politics consistently. They have tried to mislead the people. The world is lauding our efforts in the field of vaccination but questions were raised even on this work of humanity. They tried to limit 'Operation Ganga' to the boundaries of states. Attempts to give every scheme and work the colour of castism, statism and regionalism is a matter of concern for the bright future of India," he said.

Talking about his party's performance in Punjab the Prime Minister said that the BJP workers would continue to work to keep the state alert from "separatist politics".

"I am seeing that the BJP is emerging as a power in Punjab. Punjab, being a bordering state, the work of keeping Punjab alert from separatist politics will continue to be done by the BJP workers with their lives. In the coming five years, every worker of BJP is going to fulfil this responsibility with great enthusiasm, I want to give this confidence to the people of Punjab today," he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the woman voters in the elections and said that in the places where they have outnumbered the male voters, the BJP has registered a "massive" win.

"Where the woman voters have voted more in comparison to the male voters, the BJP has registered a massive win. The women are laying their faith in the BJP consistently. They have faith now that the government keeps even their smallest needs in mind," PM Modi said.

BJP is set to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur while the Aam Aadmi Party bagged majority in Punjab. (ANI)

