PM Modi slams Oppn for 'conspiracy' to stop action against corrupts

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Opposition parties and their "ecosystem" for the "conspiracy" to stop action being taken against the corrupts and said that the parties shield the corrupt by "defaming the independent investigating agencies".

Addressing the party workers in the BJP headquarters after the party's impressive performance in four of the five states that went to Assembly polls, PM Modi said, "I want to raise an issue in front of the people, that is, the conspiracy to stop the action against corruption. Shouldn't there be stringent action against the corrupt? There is a sense of hatred among people against corruption and the corrupt. The people voted us back to power in 2019 seeing our clean image since 2014. The people expect us to take strict action against the corrupt."

"But today we are witnessing that the impartial and independent institutions if they take action against corruption, they along with their ecosystem come forward to shield the corrupt by defaming those institutions. It is a misfortune of the country that the people immersed in corruption have started putting pressure along with their ecosystem. They find ways to stop the investigation agencies. They do not trust the judiciary," the Prime Minister added.

Stating that the Opposition "paints the action taken against any corrupt with the colour of religion, caste and state", PM Modi urged the people to banish the "corrupt and mafia" to strengthen the society and community.

"They paint the action taken against any corrupt with the colour of religion, caste and state. I urge the people from all communities that they have to think of making the courageous move of banishing such corrupt people and mafia from the society, community and caste. This would strengthen the society and community. One of the reasons for our victory in UP is also that the people have understood that they have to remain away from the people who defame the caste and community and give priority to the state's development," he said.



"The election results reflect the mood of the nation towards our commitment to the nation for the next 25 years," PM Modi added.

Talking about the majority that the party got for the second consecutive term in the Assembly polls, the Prime Minister said that the people have shown that they have chosen the politics of development.

"Some people defame UP by saying that elections are driven by caste. The people of UP have shown see the results of 2014, see the results of 2017, 2019 and now again in 2022 also, every time the people of UP have chosen the politics of development. The people of UP have given this lesson that the dignity of caste should be to unite the country, not divide it," he said.

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the "political experts" and said that just like they called the victory of the party in the 2019 general elections the decision that was decided in the 2017 Assembly elections, they would do the same for the 2024 general elections as well.

"Some political 'experts' had said after our victory in 2019 that it was decided in 2017 after the victory in Uttar Pradesh. I hope these experts will say that 2022 UP results have already decided 2024 Lok Sabha results," he said.

According to the latest trends by the Election Commission at 11.30 pm, the BJP has won 250 seats in Uttar Pradesh and leading on five seats. The party has won 47 seats in Uttarakhand and has come back to power for two consecutive terms. (ANI)

