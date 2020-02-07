PM Modi slams Rahul over 'danda' remark, says 'I'm protected by blessings of all mothers'

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "danda" remark and said that some leaders talk about beating him with sticks but he is protected by the blessings of "all mothers of India".

"At times some leaders talk about beating me with sticks, but I'm saved by the blessings of all mothers of India. I pay my respects and thank all of you. I am here to instill a new belief in all Assamese people," he said while addressing a public meeting in Kokrajhar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that youth will hit Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks if he is unable to address the issue of unemployment in the country.

"The Prime Minister is delivering speeches now, but six months later, he will not be able to even leave his home. The youth of India will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country will not be able to make progress until jobs are provided to them," the Congress leader had said while addressing a rally for the party candidate in Delhi polls. (ANI)