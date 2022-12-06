PM Modi speaks to Tejashwi, enquires about Lalu Yadav's health after kidney transplant surgery

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday to enquire about the recovery of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav who underwent a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on phone this morning and inquired about the health of RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav after the kidney transplant operation," according to RJD.

Lalu's son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday informed that the party chief underwent kidney transplant surgery successfully at a hospital in Singapore.

"After the successful operation of my father's kidney transplant, he was shifted from the operation theatre to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and the party national president are both healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes," tweeted Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told the media persons that the RJD chief's successful kidney transplant is a "matter of happiness".



"He (Lalu Prasad Yadav) is fine. It is a matter of happiness that everything went well. Doctors have also said that he is fine. I have also spoken to Tejashwi Yadav," Nitish Kumar said.



Notably, Lalu Yadav received a kidney from his daughter Rohini Acharya.

Before the transplantation, Acharya took Twitter and said, "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck."

Earlier in November, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav informed that his sister Rohini's kidney was found to be the best match and the family went ahead with the decision.

"The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father. My sister Rohini's kidney was the best match, so we went ahead with it," Tejashwi told reporters in Patna.

Lalu, 74, was suffering from acute kidney complications for some time and the doctors advised him a kidney transplant.



His daughter Rohini came forward to be his donor. After her insistence, the family chose Singapore for the surgery. Rohini Acharya is married to Rao Samresh Singh, an engineer by profession and lives in Singapore. The couple has two sons and a daughter.

Last month, the RJD chief's daughter posted a series of tweets on her decision to donate a kidney to her father.

"My father brought me up and means everything to me. I will consider myself to be extremely fortunate to contribute a small part of my life to save him," Rohini had tweeted. (ANI)

