"PM Modi stopped Ukraine War to evacuate 22,500 Indian students": BJP chief JP Nadda

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): No other Prime Minister got their people rescued from a conflict zone like PM Narendra Modi did by evacuating over 22,500 students while enforcing a ceasefire after war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said on Monday.

"No other Prime Minister in the history of India has been as great as Modi ji. He stopped the Russia-Ukraine war to evacuate 22,500 students from there back to India," Nadda further said while addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Karnataka's Udupi.

He further said that many students, who were rescued during the Ukrain-Russia war, were from Karnataka.

Nadda also claimed that the United States of America, unlike India is not fully vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine forcing its President Joe Biden to wear a mask.

"You all see Joe Biden on television and he still wears a mask, because, in the US, only 76 per cent of vaccination is done. But here, I can see that nobody is wearing a mask and all sitting close to each other because PM gave us 220 crore jabs," he added.

He further said that the PM provided the 'Suraksha Kavach' to the country's citizens during the Covid pandemic.

"Under the strong leadership of Modi Ji, our countrymen are given double doses, booster doses against COVID. It's only due to his vision and mission that we all are here standing happily without wearing masks. He has given us the 'Suraksha Kavach," Nadda said.



BJP president who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka, ahead of the assembly elections in the state, said that Udupi holds a special place for his party and called the district as the gateway for Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Udupi holds a special place for the Bharatiya Janata Party. For the first time in 1968, in the Municipal Council, we hoisted our flag from the soil of Udupi itself. That's why I consider Udupi as the gateway for Bharatiya Janata Party," Nadda said.

Nadda, while highlighting the party's "mission", said that, "Empowering the Farmers, Dalits, Youth, Women, Tribal people and each and every section of the society is our mission. We have been ensuring transformation in people's lives. The Agriculture and Fisheries sectors are also being strengthened along with other associated developments."

However, during the visit, Nadda is also scheduled to visit the Sringeri Mutt, one of the holiest and most important Hindu pilgrim centres, Sringeri was one of the four Peethas (centres) established by Adi Shankaracharya.

The BJP chief's visit comes at a time when Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has alleged Union minister Pralhad Joshi belongs to the Brahmin community which had split the Sringeri Mutt.

It is pertinent to mention that Karnataka has been a BJP bastion for a long time and is their single big foray into southern India.

Despite lacking a majority in the last assembly polls after twists and turns, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa caused the deflection of many MLAs from the JDS and Congress, resulting in the falling of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in the state in July 2022.

Later, the party also replaced Yediyurappa with Basavaraj Bommai.

The Karnataka elections are likely to be held in April-May 2023. (ANI)

