PM Modi takes dig at Ashok Gehlot over budget goof up

Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], February 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for 'accidentally' reading out excerpts from the Budget of previous financial year in the State Assembly on Friday and said that the Congress party has "no" vision.

Citing that anyone can commit a mistake, PM Said, "It's not hidden from anyone how the present Congress in government in Rajasthan is governing the state."

"What happened during the Budget session in the State Assembly is being discussed everywhere today. I agree that anyone can make a mistake but Congress has no vision," PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Dausa.

"Question is not that old Budget was read but it was kept in a box, unacted and read again," He said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday erroneously started reading out excerpts from the Budget of the previous fiscal year.

He was stopped by the chief whip after seven minutes.



Amid criticism from the Opposition, Gehlot later apologized, saying, "I feel sorry, what happened was by mistake. You (the opposition) can point out only if there's a difference between what's written in the budget in my hand and its copies were given to the House members. If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, how does the matter of leaking of budget arise?"

This was the last budget of the Gehlot government as Rajasthan is going for an Assembly election later this year. And the faux pas by CM Gehlot led to adjournment of the assembly in the middle of the Budget session on Friday.

PM Modi earlier today inaugurated 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa.

"The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway presents the developed face of India," Modi said.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also addressed the gathering via video-conferencing during the inauguration of the expressway.

"PM visiting a state again in such a short time holds importance. I hope you keep visiting. You are in Dausa which is among 13 Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) districts that have become an issue. You had mentioned in your earlier rallies that you would positively consider declaring it as a National Project. So hope you will take a decision on priority and keep your views on it," Gehlot said.

Earlier, former Rajasthan CM Sachin Pilot to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to grant national status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project during his visit to the state. (ANI)

