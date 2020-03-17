PM Modi thanked media, and all personnel working hard amid coronavirus situation in the country: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the media and appreciated the commendable work being done by doctors, paramedical staff and others who are working hard amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country said Union Minister Anurag Thakur after BJP's parliamentary party meet on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister has thanked the media for its role on spreading awareness and giving the correct reports about the coronavirus situation in the country. He also said that we should be thankful to the people who are fulfilling their duties responsibly, such as cleaning workers, hospital staff and at airports," Thakur told reporters here.

The Union Minister also said that Parliamentary Affairs Minister had confirmed that the Budget session will continue till April 3, and there are no changes.

Reacting to Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's statement that along with coronavirus India should also prepare for "economic devastation", Thakur said, "A person who is in confusion mode can give such statements. When asked about the situation of coronavirus, he (Rahul Gandhi) had said that he was not an expert on the issue, but today he gave such a statement. He should have thanked the nurses, doctors, cleaning workers instead."

The Union Minister further said that the government has taken adequate steps to take care of the coronavirus situation in the country.

According to official estimates, there are 126 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 till Tuesday across India with three deaths one each in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra. (ANI)