PM Modi to address BJP MPs on party's foundation day

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address party MPs in the Parliament on April 6.

BJP has asked all its MPs to remain present in Parliament on April 6.

"MPs will be asked to gather in Parliament at around 9:30 am and be present for the address to all party workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day," a top BJP source told ANI.

Last year too the BJP had organised a similar event for their MPs in Parliament.

The day marks the BJP's 43rd foundation day and the party has organised various programmes right from the booth level.

"We have close to a year to go before the next general elections and the BJP is on the cusp of creating history by forming a government for the third time in a row. The address by our tallest leader will act as a guiding force and motivate us to give in our best in the years and months to come. We are looking forward to the 'margdarshan' by Modi ji on this auspicious occasion of our foundation day," a senior BJP official told ANI.

April 6 is also the last day of the ongoing Budget Session which has been an absolute washout because of the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Hindenburg report on Adani group and the BJP has been demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apology for his remarks on Savarkar and insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the tallest OBC leaders, in the UK. (ANI)