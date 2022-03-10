PM Modi to address BJP workers from party headquarters

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers from the party headquarters here on Thursday evening, sources said.

The BJP is poised for impressive victories in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur in the results of five assembly polls declared on Thursday. It is also on course to forming government in Goa. The party has created several records with its performance in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers at around 7 pm.

BJP president JP Nadda has reached the party's central office here. (ANI)