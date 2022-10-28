PM Modi to address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states today

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Chintan Shivir of home ministers of states later today via video conferencing.

The two-day Chintan Shivir is being held at Surajkund, Haryana. Home Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of the States and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will attend the Chintan Shivir.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, the Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavour to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters. The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the centre and state levels.

The Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernization of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others, added the statement.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed the 'Chintan Shivir' at Surajkund in Haryana.

"Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this Chintan Shivir is being organized which will provide a common platform to face challenges before the Nation such as cyber-crime, the spread of narcotics and cross-border terrorism in unison," Amit Shah said.

The chief ministers of eight states and home ministers and deputy chief ministers of 16 states gathered at the event, which is being chaired by Amit Shah. Amit Shah underlined that, now, J-K and the Northeast are becoming the hotspots of development.

"Today the nature of crimes is changing and they are becoming borderless, that is why all States will have to battle these by having a common strategy. To formulate and implement this common strategy, the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the spirit of 'Cooperative Federalism', 'Whole of Government' and 'Team India' approach is promoting the 3C's, that is Cooperation, Coordination, Collaboration between the Centre and the States," the Union Home Minister said.

The event was attended by Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur and Tripura-- all having charges of Home Ministry in their respective states.

Besides, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Nagaland; Governor of Rajasthan; Home Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana; Finance Minister of Jharkhand among others took part in the event which is organized with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of 'vision 2047' and 'Panch Pran' announced in the Independence Day speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)