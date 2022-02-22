PM Modi to address election rallies in Manipur, UP

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address election rallies in Manipur's Imphal and Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

Last week Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had released its election manifesto for the 2022 Manipur assembly polls and promised host of 'freebies' while focusing on the protection of territorial integrity and preserving the rights of the indigenous people of Manipur and its rich culture.

Among the BJP's top promises are two free LPG cylinders to be provided annually to all the PM Ujjwala beneficiaries of the state. Free scooty would be provided to all meritorious college-going girls of the state. Girls from EWS and backward sections will be provided with an incentive of 25,000 under the Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi Scheme.

Manipur will go to the polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Amid the ongoing Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, BJP has intensified its campaigning for the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh phases of the election.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold roadshows today in the Raniganj, in Koraon, and in the western, northern, and southern parts of Prayagraj. Along with this, Home Minister may also campaign in Prayagraj (Gangapar).

National President JP Nadda will be campaigning in Prayagraj's western, North and South parts of the metropolis today.

The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. As voting for 172 of 403 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has been completed in the first three phases, another 60 constituencies will go to the polls in nine districts in the fourth phase.

Polling for subsequent phases will take place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)