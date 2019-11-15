PM Modi to address joint session of Parliament on Constitution Day

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the joint session of Parliament on November 26, which is celebrated as the Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas.

Besides this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a 10-day-long programme on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

BJP national president Amit Shah has asked all party officials and leaders at district levels to organise a screening of Prime Minister Modi's speech.

He has also directed the party leaders to organise a meeting of intellectuals from November 27 to December 6 at all district centres. Before the meeting, the leaders have to pay homage to Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar, known as the Father of the Indian Constitution.

The message delivered by Ambedkar shall reach to the general public by the party leaders and they must also discuss the fundamental rights as well as fundamental duties granted to citizens by the Constitution.

Similarly, in the intellectual meets, leaders will discuss the Modi-led government work done in the direction to fulfil the dream of Ambedkar.

According to directions given by BJP's working president JP Nadda, MPs, MLAs, office-bearers and workers should take part in the programs effectively and an enthusiastically. (ANI)

