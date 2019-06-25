Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)
PM Modi to hold 10 bilateral meetings on G-20 sidelines

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:54 IST

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 10 bilateral meetings, including the ones with France, Japan, Indonesia, US, and Turkey, on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Japan.
He will also be meeting leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa (BRICS) and Russia-India-China (RIC).
Modi will attend the G20 summit being held at Osaka from June 28 to 29 and is likely to raise the issues of energy security, countering terrorism and return of economic fugitives.
The summit is centred around the theme "Human-Centred Future Society" and will adopt a declaration.
According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the issues of importance for India at G20 includes energy security, financial stability, disaster resilient infrastructure, reformed multilateralism, WTO reforms, countering terrorism, the return of economic fugitives, food security, the democratisation of technologies and portable social security schemes.
During the summit, the world leaders will discuss free trade and economic growth, global economy including taxation, finance, digital economy, and artificial intelligence, inclusive and sustainable world.
India has participated in all the G20 summits held so far and will host the summit in 2022 for the first time. India, Russia, and China will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20Summit.
Besides India and the host Japan, other participants are the US, UK, European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Russia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. (ANI)

