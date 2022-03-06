PM Modi to inaugurate Pune Metro line today

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has left for Maharashtra's Pune on a day's visit to the city where he will take part in various programmes including the inauguration of the Pune Metro line, unveiling the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, attending Golden Jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University among another event.

"Leaving for Pune where I will be taking part in various programmes,' tweeted PM Modi on Sunday morning.

At around 11 am, Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The Statue is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5 feet tall.

After inaugurating the statue, Prime Minister will inaugurate Pune Metro Rail Project at around 11:30 am.

"This project is an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016. Prime Minister will inaugurate a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore," reads the official statement.

He will also inaugurate and inspect an exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

At around 12 noon, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha River projects.

Rejuvenation will be done in 9 Km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs. 1,080 crore. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc. Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of "One City One Operator" at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD. Prime Minister will also launch 140 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the R.K Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune. The main attraction of the Museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effects. Cartoons drawn by cartoonist R K Laxman will be showcased in the Museum.

After this, at around 1:45 pm, he will kick start the Golden Jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University. (ANI)